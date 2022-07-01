Learn how to remove the blue WhatsApp preview

Check out in this text how to become a more discreet user and not let people know when you’ve read the message.

O Whatsapp is the most popular messenger in the world with around 2 billion users. So, it is not surprising that Meta (the company that manages the application) makes several features available to try to meet the needs of as many people as possible.

Among the possibilities for customizing the application are options that prevent the interlocutor from knowing if the user has already read the message and also remove the information about when the application was last accessed.

As this can be very useful for some people who prefer to have more privacy, check out the step-by-step guide below. remove the blue view of whatsappas well as “Last seen”:

1. How to remove the blue WhatsApp preview

Open the application;

In the upper right corner, click on the menu that is indicated by three dots;

Select “Settings”;

Go to “Account”;

Enter the “Privacy” option;

Disable the “Read Confirmation” option.

It is important to note that this is reciprocal, resulting in the fact that you will also no longer be able to see any messages having the two blue lines.

2. How to remove the “Last seen” option

Open the application;

In the upper right corner, click on the menu that is indicated by three dots;

Select “Settings”;

Go to “Account”;

Enter the “Privacy” option;

Then “Last seen”;

Leave the option “Nobody” selected.

With this simple measure, no one else will have access to the data of when you last used WhatsApp. As in the case above, you will now also no longer be able to get this information from other people.

Remember that none of these options will prevent the two lines from appearing. So, the person who is talking to you may not even know if you read it, but they will be sure that the message was received.