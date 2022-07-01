Looking forward to the return of Gabriel Dias, right side becomes a headache at Vasco | vasco

The right side was again a headache for Vasco. After a period of stability, with good performances by Gabriel Dias, the sector has been the weak point of the team in the last rounds. In the 2-0 defeat against Novorizontino, last Wednesday, midfielder Matheus Barbosa ended the match improvised in the position.

It’s not for lack of options. Today, Vasco’s squad has three right-backs: Gabriel Dias, Weverton and Léo Matos. The first, absolute starter, suffered a patellar tendon injury, was out of the last matches and is expected to return next Sunday, according to the club. However, the Department of Health and Performance believes that the problem could recur throughout the season, as in this case the player ends up living with pain.

1 of 4 Gabriel Dias has a chance to reappear against Sport, but the club fears that a problem with the patellar tendon will get in the way again – Photo: Daniel Ramalho/CRVG Gabriel Dias has a chance to reappear against Sport, but the club fears that the patellar tendon problem will get in the way again – Photo: Daniel Ramalho/CRVG

The second, immediate substitute and holder during the Carioca Championship, failed to establish himself to the point that the club identified the need to go to the market before Série B to bring Gabriel Dias. Against Novorizontino, Vasco’s defensive right side was an easy prey for the opponent, who had Ronald bothering him a lot there. So much so that coach Maurício Souza preferred to improvise in the second half by putting defender Danilo Boza in the sector. With the expulsion of defender Anderson Conceição in the 30th minute, midfielder Matheus Barbosa was placed on the side.

Léo Matos, on the other hand, was not available in Novo Horizonte due to particular problems, as reported by the club. Anyway, one of the few remaining from last season, the player became the last option for the right side at Vasco. It was like that in Carioca and it has been like that in Serie B. He played in seven games in 2022, all for the Campeonato Carioca and was only listed three times in Serie B.

2 of 4 Starter in recent games, Weverton does not live with the moment with Vasco’s shirt — Photo: Ricardo Chicarelli/AGIF Starter in recent games, Weverton does not live with the moment with Vasco’s shirt — Photo: Ricardo Chicarelli/AGIF

The grace period triggers the board’s alert 18 days before the transfer window opens. Vasco’s priority, at the moment, is to reinforce the attack, mainly with players to the sides of the field, since Figueiredo and Gabriel Pec have been practically the only options for the sector. A striker is also monitored. Now, the recent games make the club move to solve the problem of the right side.

Gabriel Dias was out of Vasco’s last two games after feeling pain in the victory over Londrina. The expectation is that the side returns to the field against Sport. He is already better, but he was spared the trip to Novo Horizonte to reach 100% for the game next Sunday, at 4 pm, at Maracanã.

