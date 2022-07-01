Ludmilla launches “Lud Session” with Luísa Sonza

ludmilla launched this Thursday (30) another edition of Lud Session and this time the guest is Luisa Sonza. With almost 10 minutes long, the production brings together the greatest hits of the artists, including the partnership “Breakfast”.
In addition to the collaboration of the artists, which is part of the album “Sweet 22”by Luísa, the singers chose the songs “All because you lied”, “Cliff”, “Rolling around” and “Doctor 3” to pack this Lud Session. The project also counts with the special participation of Maré do Amanhã Orchestraproject created in 2010.
Lud Session is one of Ludmilla’s most beloved projects and has already won versions with Shaman and Gloria Groove. “Proud of this partnership Luísa Sonza, I love you Luli. Lets break everything”celebrated Ludmilla with the launch.
Thank you for your visit! If you liked this news, share it with someone who likes it and help us reach more people. Follow more exclusive content from VIP armchair at the twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Also, follow the Google News not to miss anything and subscribe to our channel Youtube.
If you want to talk to us to send guidelines, announce or report any errors in our articles, send an email to [email protected] and we will be happy to serve you. Now, if you want to be part of our team of collaborators, Click here To sign up.