Ludmilla launches “Lud Session” with Luísa Sonza

ludmilla launched this Thursday (30) another edition of Lud Session and this time the guest is Luisa Sonza. With almost 10 minutes long, the production brings together the greatest hits of the artists, including the partnership “Breakfast”.

In addition to the collaboration of the artists, which is part of the album “Sweet 22”by Luísa, the singers chose the songs “All because you lied”, “Cliff”, “Rolling around” and “Doctor 3” to pack this Lud Session. The project also counts with the special participation of Maré do Amanhã Orchestraproject created in 2010.

Lud Session is one of Ludmilla’s most beloved projects and has already won versions with Shaman and Gloria Groove. “Proud of this partnership Luísa Sonza, I love you Luli. Lets break everything”celebrated Ludmilla with the launch.

