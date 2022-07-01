Luva de Pedreiro moves to a new home in Pernambuco

The life of Iran Ferreira, known as Glova de Pedreiro, has changed since last Tuesday (28), when Falcão, one of the biggest names in futsal history, started to manage his career. The influencer received the keys to the new house today, on the coast of Pernambuco, accompanied by his father and mother.

The information was provided by TV Globo’s ‘Fantástico’, which is accompanying Luva de Pedreiro to produce a report that will be shown on open TV. According to the program, the property was rented with the help of new entrepreneurs from the internet ‘phenomenon’.

“Casa Pesada. The house is magnificent, I even got lost because it was so big (laughs)”, said Luva de Pedreiro to ‘Fantástico’.

Last Tuesday (28), when Falcão and Luva announced the partnership, the former player made it very clear that Iran will be free to make any kind of decision alongside his family. Glova de Pedreiro celebrated the agreement and thanked the ace for his help.

“The best day of my life. Thank you [Falcão] for helping me and my family when we need it most! Here I met much more than my new team, I met a family, good-hearted people who did everything to make me feel good these last few days”, said Iran Ferreira.

Change of entrepreneur after troubled relationship

Glove de Pedreiro and his former manager Allan Jesus have had troubled episodes in recent weeks. During a live on Instagram, Iran Ferreira stated that she would take a break from her career, and stopped following the businessman the next day.

The controversy was reinforced after a text published on the website Metrópoles revealed that Luva had, in two bank accounts, balances of around R$ 7,500, considered negligible due to his sponsorships and the reach of his accounts on social networks.

In response, Allan Jesus said that the information was frivolous, and selectively ascertained.

A report from UOL Esporte of last Friday (24) pointed out, based on data obtained from the Board of Trade of the State of Rio de Janeiro, that the influencer does not have full control of the company created to manage his career and the resources obtained in advertising contracts.

Iran Ferreira’s share in Cara da Luva de Pedreiro Produções Artísticas SPE LTDA is 45%, as the text showed, while Allan Jesus and influencer Victor Melo together account for 55% of the company. Sought to explain the division of society, Jesus did not respond.