Luva de Pedreiro receives the keys to the new house in Pernambuco: ‘Magnificent’ | Fantastic

“The house is magnificent,” he said.

Maurício Ferraz: Is the house very different from where you were?

Your Vadinho, father: Can not even compare. This isn’t a house, it’s a mansion. We are happy.

1 of 2 Luva de Pedreiro receives the key to the new house — Photo: Reproduction/Fantástico Glove of Pedreiro receives the key to the new house — Photo: Reproduction/Fantástico

The young Bahian went viral on the internet after posting videos of him scoring penalties in a dirt field in rural Quijingue, Bahia.

Last week, in videos recorded on social media, the influencer accused former businessman Allan de Jesus of hacking his WhatsApp account and blocking the Bahian’s access to TikTok.

In the reporter interview Maurício Ferrazthe young man from Bahia said that he and his father did not read the contract when they signed with the former manager, and that Allan de Jesus put a kind of security guard to watch him in the small town where he lived, Quijingue (BA).

He also said that the former manager had the passwords for social networks and controlled everything. With that, he was feeling trapped. In the interview, the influencer talked about an episode in which Allan even asked him to lie to the player Neymar, a great idol of his.

“Receive. Thank God, Dad. All the details of this report in Fantástico. Receive”.

2 of 2 Maurício Ferraz interview Luva de Pedreiro — Photo: Globo Maurício Ferraz interview Luva de Pedreiro — Photo: Globo

Fantastic interview Luva de Pedreiro about controversy involving the former businessman

The controversy began after the young man from Bahia announced a break in recording videos, and made the businessman responsible for his career, Allan de Jesus, go public last Thursday (23) to explain advertising contracts that have not yet been paid to the influencer.

The announcement of a break in his career was made by Iran Ferreira, known as Luva de Pedreiro, last Sunday (19). In a video posted on his social networks, the young man from Bahia was irritated by the charges he had been suffering, which worried the fans.

Entrepreneur of Glova de Pedreiro manifests himself after rumors of new agency: ‘the truth, as always, will prevail’

This Tuesday, the former futsal player Falcão announced that he will manage the influencer’s career. In the announcement of the partnership between Luva de Pedreiro and BET.12, a company controlled by Falcão, the former player said that all decisions on contracts will be made by the Bahian and his family. “Because what is little for one, can be a lot for another”, he justified.

