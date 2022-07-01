Lyrics: “Xodó” – Juliette – Vip Armchair

In a romantic mood, Juliette released this Thursday (30) the single “baby”. The song, which will have a preview revealed soon, is available on all digital platforms and mixes elements of pop with romantic forró.
Letter:
Well I saw you and my eyes flew to you
I want, but I don’t know how to ask
You here in my nest
Just dengo and cuddle
like two birds
Why don’t you come be my baby?
We are much better together
People glued together, curling up
made knot
My love, don’t be alone
My love, don’t be alone
Sabiá already knew what I was going to do
Hummingbird jealous that I kissed you
You here in my nest
Just dengo and cuddle
like two birds
Why don’t you come be my baby?
We are much better together
People glued together, curling up
made knot
My love, don’t be alone
My love, don’t be alone
