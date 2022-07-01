Lyrics: “Xodó” – Juliette – Vip Armchair

In a romantic mood, Juliette released this Thursday (30) the single “baby”. The song, which will have a preview revealed soon, is available on all digital platforms and mixes elements of pop with romantic forró.

Letter:

Well I saw you and my eyes flew to you

I want, but I don’t know how to ask

You here in my nest

Just dengo and cuddle

like two birds

Why don’t you come be my baby?

We are much better together

People glued together, curling up

made knot

My love, don’t be alone

My love, don’t be alone

Sabiá already knew what I was going to do

Hummingbird jealous that I kissed you

You here in my nest

Just dengo and cuddle

like two birds

Why don’t you come be my baby?

We are much better together

People glued together, curling up

made knot

My love, don’t be alone

My love, don’t be alone

