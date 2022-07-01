MacBook Pro M2 reaches 108°C in performance test

After discovering rather curious limitations on the SSD of the entry version of the recently released 13 inch MacBook Pro (M2)O YouTuber Vadim Yuryevfrom the channel Max Techh, released today on his Twitter not very encouraging information about the performance of Apple’s newest notebook. According to him, the device has reached very high temperatures when placed under situations of great stress, causing choking.

According to him, his 13″ MacBook Pro (M2) reached temperatures of around 108°C while exporting 8K RAW video from his Canon camera — something surprising even for old MacBooks with Intel chips. This, it is worth noting, happened while the fans had already reached their maximum speed: 7,200 rotations per minute.

We discovered SEVERE thermal throttling with Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pro, proving that it needs a BETTER cooling system with two fans instead of one.

We exported 8K Canon RAW and saw temps hit 108°C, more than we’ve ever seen on a Mac, even an Intel Mac.

But it gets worse…

As the fans were not able to cope with the high temperatures reached by the M2 chip, the computer had to considerably reduce its performance to be able to cool itself down – something also known as thermal throttling. More specifically, the system scaled back the performance of the performance cores from 3,200MHz to 1,894MHz, of the efficiency cores from 2,228MHz to 1,444MHz, and of the GPU from 1292MHz to 289MHz.

Also according to Yuryev, these reductions happened in waves, varying between 84°C and 108°C mentioned above. This behavior, according to him, made the video export time considerably longer with the M2 chip compared to the M1 Profound in the 14-inch MacBook Pro — even considering its larger firepower.

The 14″ MacBook Pro, it is worth noting, has a much more robust cooling system than its smaller 13″ brother, bringing an extra fan. That took the YouTuber to wonder about the performance of the upcoming MacBook Air with the M2 chip that, like its predecessor, has a passive cooling system (ie, without fans).

If you intend to work with heavier files like the 8K video used by Yuryev in his tests, it might be better to ignore the 13″ MacBook Pro with the M2 chip and go straight to a much more capable 14″ MacBook Pro with the chip. M1 Pro. Ordinary users, however, should not suffer from these high temperatures.

