Machine Gun Kelly Reports Nearly Killed Himself During Phone Call With Megan Fox: ‘I Was In A Very Dark Place’

Machine Gun Kelly opened up about the issues she faces with her mental health. In his new documentary, called “Life in Pink”, from Hulu, which premiered on Monday (27), the singer spoke about the “darkness” he lived after the death of his father and recalled the day he almost took his own life.

“I flew to my dad’s apartment to clean up. I had a really weird interaction with a neighbor who told me all these things I didn’t want to hear.”said MGK about the moments after the death of his father, who passed away on the one-year anniversary of the singer’s “Hotel Diablo” album release in July 2020.

“It pissed me off even more because I couldn’t put a stop to it. I wouldn’t come out of my room and I started to get really, really, really dark.”, he declared. The 30-year-old vented about his near-suicide attempt during this period.

“Megan (Fox) went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started to have this very intense paranoia. I became more and more paranoid that someone would come and kill me. I always slept with a shotgun next to my bed.”, started the story. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly started dating in 2020 and got engaged in January 2022.

“I called Megan and said, ‘You’re not here to support me’”he added. “I was in my room and freaking out with her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth and I was yelling into the phone, the barrel in my mouth. I cocked the shotgun and the projectile got stuck. Megan was deathly silent.”he described.

This moment was a watershed moment for the musician. The star said that after the episode he realized there was something wrong with how he was feeling. Machine also said that it was thanks to his fiancée and his 12-year-old daughter, Casie, that he made the decision to give up drugs.

“They simultaneously came to me and said, ‘I want to be able to see you in your eyes. I want to see you as my father and I want to see you as my future husband’”, described. The singer said he is already in therapy to treat himself. “Megan has become like the sun to me, she gives me life and helps me grow”said the rocker. “It’s like every fairy tale they never told you in school, that they never taught you. How the passion between us is otherworldly. I know I know her from many other lives.”he concluded.

IMPORTANT: If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional difficulties or is considering suicide, call the ‘Life Appreciation Center’ on 188. The CVV provides emotional support, voluntarily and free of charge all people who want and need to talk, under total secrecy by phone, email and chat 24 hours a day. For more information click here.