A 37-year-old man from Virginia, in the United States, committed suicide after finding his son dead in an overheated car. The child was only 1 year and six months old and was in the vehicle for about three hours.

According to local police, the father left the baby alone in the backseat of the vehicle parked at his Chesterfield County home around noon Tuesday before going to work. Upon returning, the father found the child already lifeless and would have taken him to the interior of the residence, where he was found by police officers.

These found the father in the wooded area behind the house with a gunshot wound. The vehicle had the back door open and the baby seat empty.

– Upon arrival, they (police officers) located people at the entrance to the house, an open vehicle door with an empty car seat inside. Upon entering the residence, they found an 18-month-old dead inside,” said Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Hensley of Chesterfield Police.

Also according to the police, the father should have dropped the child off at daycare at that time, but may have forgotten to do so.

– This is a horrible tragedy on so many levels and our hearts go out to the family and friends who will deal with it. But we would be remiss not to take the opportunity for people to realize how important it is, of course, to check their vehicles.

Police are investigating the baby’s death and said the investigation is still at a preliminary stage.

