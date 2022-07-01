Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling appear in new photos of the live-action “Barbie” – Vogue

+



LOS ANGELES CA – JUNE 27: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling film new scenes for 'Barbie' in Venice California. 27 Jun 2022. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) (Photo: GC Images)

Margot Robbie and Ryan Goslingthe protagonists of the live-action “Barbie”, appear together in new images from the set of the film.

In the photos, the actors appear in pink and neon green skating outfits.

know more

LOS ANGELES CA – JUNE 27: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on rollerblades film new scenes for 'Barbie' in Venice California. 27 Jun 2022. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) (Photo: GC Images)

LOS ANGELES CA – JUNE 27: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling film new scenes for 'Barbie' in Venice California. 27 Jun 2022. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) (Photo: GC Images)

LOS ANGELES CA – JUNE 27: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on rollerblades film new scenes for 'Barbie' in Venice California. 27 Jun 2022. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) (Photo: GC Images)

LOS ANGELES CA – JUNE 27: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on rollerblades film new scenes for 'Barbie' in Venice California. 27 Jun 2022. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) (Photo: GC Images)

The film’s details have yet to be released. What is known is that the cast has names like Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and Rhea Perlman.

The direction is Greta Gerwig and the screenplay, was written by her and Noah Baumbach.

Barbie (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

KEN

Recently, Warner released the first image of Ryan Gosling like Ken in Barbie, the live-action movie. The protagonist will be played by Margot Robbie.

“July 21 in theaters,” the publication read.

know more

The actor appeared with platinum hair, wearing a vest and jeans, with personalized underwear and in a pink backdrop. In addition, Ryan prepared and focused 100% on fitness life and presented a flawless body for the character.

Simu Liuwho will be in the film, spoke in a recent interview about Ryan’s dedication to the gym:

“He’s definitely, like, gym in the morning, gym after work. … As much as I believe I have a work ethic, I also love food very much. Just hearing a little about his strict diet and how much emphasis he puts on it. to take care of yourself and your body, I respect you a lot, I really respect you”.

The cast still has names like Simu Liu, Kate McKinnonAmerica FerreraIssa RaeMichael Cera and Rhea Perlman.

The film is directed by Greta Gerwig and screenplay written by her and Noah Baumbach.