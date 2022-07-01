Margot Robbie goes viral in the scene of “Barbie” with the flag of Brazil

The images from the set of “Barbie” keep leaking, and consequently it’s driving the internet crazy. The paparazzi have their eyes on Greta Gerwig’s film and recently, photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling betting roller skating were made public. Now, a photo has gone viral among the Brazilian public for bringing a Brazilian flag and suggesting a well-known scenario.

The images show Margot and Ryan dressed as Barbie and Ken, running away in front of a jewelry store, which features an open Brazilian flag. In front of them, there is a stretched yellow banner that says “Careful” in Portuguese, next to the expression in English. For now, there is no explanation as to why the flag is used in this scene.

Of course, the internet didn’t let the images go blank, and good conspiracy theories began to emerge. Many fans began to question the film’s connection with Brazil, and joked that Barbie and Ken would be on Rua 25 de Março, running away from the “rapa”, or on the Calçadão de Madureira, in Rio de Janeiro, and even even trying to escape a trawler in Copacabana, also in Rio de Janeiro.

On the other hand, it is worth remembering that the scenes are actually being filmed in Los Angeles. The city is widely known for its cultural mix and randomness, as well as having a large Latino presence. With that, it’s likely that the Brazilian flag is just a big coincidence. Check out the images:

LOOK THERE! 🇺🇸

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of #Barbie today. pic.twitter.com/L2wkslJb73 — Info Barbie 🌸 (@InfoBarbieBR) June 28, 2022

Brazilian flag on the Barbie filming set with a lot of BR reference (carioca hat, beads, name in Portuguese on the track and etc). pic.twitter.com/G8sOiEmSqS — Barbie Brazil (@BarbieRobertsBR) June 28, 2022

“Barbie” is written and directed by Greta Gerwig, Oscar-nominated for “Lady Bird” (2018) and “Little Women” (2019), who also co-wrote the script with his longtime partner Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”). The production is scheduled to premiere on July 21, 2023, and has almost no details revealed.

Although the premise is being kept under wraps, there are indications that the film will have a metalinguistic plot, as Will Ferrell (“Dad in Double Dose”) will play the president of a toy manufacturing company. The massive cast also includes Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), America Ferrera (“Superstore”), Kate McKinnon (“Ghostbusters”), Alexandra Shipp (“X-Men: Dark Phoenix” ) and Emma Mackey (“Sex Education”) as undisclosed characters, in addition to rumors of presence of singer Dua Lipa.