Marvel on Netflix: which series hero do you want to see in the MCU?

They are at home! The Marvel series produced by Netflix arrived this Wednesday (29) on Disney+. Titles like “Demolisher”, “Jessica Jones”, “Luke Cage”, “Iron fist”, “Defenders” and “The Avenger” are now available on the streaming service, now alongside Marvel Studios productions known to the public. We’ve already seen that this negotiation between the companies allowed Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Who else do you want to see there?

Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke cage (Mike Colter), Iron fist (Finn Jones), Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and many other iconic characters that have made their way through the Marvel series on Netflix can now appear in future Marvel titles. We’ve already seen Daredevil and the King of crime (Vincent D’Onofrio) to be present in the studio’s productions. Are more of their colleagues coming? Vote in the poll!

Remember Daredevil and Kingpin’s appearances in the MCU

Matt Murdock, Daredevil, shocked audiences when he appeared by surprise in “Spider-Man: No Homecoming”. In the film, the character acts as the lawyer of Peter Parker (Tom Holland), trying to clear his name after he was accused of killing Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and being a great villain. He does his job well and soon leaves, but not before showing his powers by using his superhuman reflex to prevent a brick from hitting the protagonist and his family.

Wilson Fisk appeared in “Archer hawk”. He is the main villain of the series, acting in the shadows and causing a lot of havoc in New York City. Even if he was defeated by Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), it’s highly unlikely that an antagonist of this magnitude won’t return.

So far it has not been revealed whether the versions of Daredevil and Kingpin that we saw in the MCU are the same as the series produced by Netflix. They could be alternate versions or really the titles could be canon and take place during the events of the Marvel Studios movies and series.

Disney+ debuts content for adults

The arrival of these series to Disney+ meant that the platform now has content for over 16 and 18 years old. To protect its users, streaming has had an update that allows subscribers to restrict the content of each profile and also add a lock PIN. It may be that this makes the studio now invest in productions for other age groups that were not embraced by Disney+.