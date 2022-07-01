Mayor of Rio confirms meeting on possible stadium

Eduardo Paes, mayor of Rio de Janeiro, confirmed that he will meet with Rodolfo Landim, president of Flamengo, “in the coming days”. The information was released during a live broadcast on a social network, this evening (30), after questions about the possibility of Rubro-Negro building a stadium.

According to the mayor, what he knows about the project came from the press, and he pointed out that the Olympic Park, a place that was pointed out as being studied by the club, is private.

“There are a lot of people here, a lot of Flamengo fans. A big hug to all Flamengo fans. This story about the Flamengo stadium, what I know is what I read in the newspaper, talking about Olympic Park. I’m going to be with President Landim [do Flamengo] in the next few days and I will understand what it is. For me, I think it’s great that Flamengo has a stadium in Rio and I authorize whatever is necessary for that. The only thing I said is that the Olympic Park is not owned by the city, it is private. If Flamengo buys the area, it’s certainly a very cool space to build the stadium. Just to clarify this,” he said.

Flamengo returned to flirting with the project of its own stadium after a recent legal fight over Maracanã. Currently, Rubro-Negro and Fluminense have a provisional concession for the stadium. They are responsible for selling cabins and sponsorship, and have to pay for maintenance and grants to the state government.

In this scenario, Vasco requested the Maracanã consortium – commanded by the duo Fla-Flu – that it could play on June 3, against Sport. Stadium managers rejected the request.

Vasco went to court and got a decision that proved him right. The Court determined that the stadium is public and that the terms of the concession require it to be transferred to other teams in Rio de Janeiro. In the dispute, the state government, owner of Maracanã, sided with Cruz-Maltino.

Faced with the imbroglio, Flamengo’s board understands that Maracanã is subject to political interference in a concession. Thus, there would be insecurity in relation to competing to have the stadium for a longer period. This thesis is rejected by Vasco, who sees his right to play by concession.

Earlier, at an event attended by Eduardo Paes, Mario Bittencourt, president of Fluminense, criticized the court decision that allowed Vasco to play at Maracanã. At the ceremony, in the CT of Tricolor, there was the announcement of the beginning of the urbanization of the surroundings of the place.

“In all honesty, I consider this decision that was granted to Vasco for this game, a decision completely outside the legal limits, the limits of the contract and common sense. There was an investment of R$ 4 million to change the pitch. Flamengo didn’t play important games at Maracanã, Fluminense didn’t play important games at Maracanã, in Libertadores, they even rented São Januário to play twice there and, on the second, our withdrawal was requested… Anyway, now, I consider it absurd unacceptable that we are going to have a huge damage to the lawn that we put there because of a decision that did not observe all of this. Vasco and Botafogo were never banned from playing in the stadium, but the use permission contract is very clear that the priority it’s up to the clubs that manage the stadium, the clubs that have their schedule to play at the stadium,” he said.