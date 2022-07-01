Medida Provisoria, a film by Lázaro Ramos, leads nominations

O CCPX Awards is a Brazilian award dedicated to pop culture that recognizes highlights in several areas, such as cinema. In this edition, the film Provisional Measure, directed by Lázaro Ramos, was a nomination leader alongside another feature Eduardo and Monica. In total, each received three nominations.

The production gained prominence due to the important guidelines that are addressed. In the plot, a provisional measure is decreed by the government after an attempt to repair Brazil’s slaveholding past. According to Lázaro Ramos, in an interview with Gshow, they did not expect a great repercussion or awards, but that this is very important and shows that the film is bringing reflection to people.

Another highlight of the award was the performance of Taís Araújo. Previously, in the same interview, Lázaro Ramos also highlighted the importance of her performance. According to him, her performance in Provisional Measure “It was a gift that a great actress gave to a movie.”

movie trailer Provisional Measure. (Playback/Youtube).

Check out the nominees in the film categories:

BEST ACTOR

César Mello (Doctor Gamma)

Gabriel Leone (Eduardo and Monica)

Irandhir Santos (pity)

Lázaro Ramos (The Silence of the Rain)

Your George (marighella)

BEST ACTRESS

Alice Braga (Eduardo and Monica)

Grace Orsato (My name is Baghdad)

Jessica Ellen (Nego’s Head)

Renata Carvalho (dry wind)

Tais Araújo (Provisional Measure)

BEST NATIONAL FILM

The Last Forestin Luiz Bolognesi

Jellyfishin Anita Rocha da Silveira

Provisional Measurein Lázaro Ramos

Eduardo and Monicain René Sampaio

Monica’s Gang – Lessonsin Daniel Rezende

BETTER DIRECTION

Anita Rocha da Silveira (Jellyfish)

Anna Muylaert and Lo Politi (Dawn)

Daniel Rezende (Monica’s Gang – Lessons)

Lázaro Ramos (Provisional Measure)

Luiz Bolognesi (The Last Forest)

The CCPX Awards will take place on the 15th of July in the city of São Paulo.

Featured Photo: Promotional poster for the film Provisional Measure. Reproduction/ Lázaro Ramos.