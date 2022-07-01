Midfielder Jean Carlos receives new proposal from Iran, and Náutico studies negotiation | nautical

The Jean Carlos era at Náutico may be coming to an end. Last Thursday, the 30-year-old midfielder, the main player of the Pernambuco club in the last three seasons, received a proposal again from Esteghlal, from Iran, who had already shown interest at the beginning of the year.

Defender Wellington has a new injury and lacks Náutico against Novorizontino

In the midst of family drama, midfielder Juninho Carpina returns to win a chance at Náutico

The initial figures, by the way, are the same: 600 thousand dollars (about R$ 3.1 million in the current price) for the economic rights of the player. According to the gethe alvirrubra board prepares a counter-proposal.

1 of 2 Jean Carlos, Náutico midfielder — Photo: Tiago Caldas/CNC Jean Carlos, midfielder for Náutico — Photo: Tiago Caldas/CNC

Esteghlal announced on the 21st the hiring of Portuguese coach Ricardo Sá Pinto, who coached Vasco in 2020, and the coach plans to hire one or two Brazilian players for the squad. The Iranian club’s salary proposal is more than double the amount that Jean Carlos currently receives at Náutico.

In contact with the ge, the midfielder’s manager, Deividson Andrews, declined to comment.

Goal in the defeat to Vasco may have been Jean Carlos’ last for Náutico

In April, on the eve of the closing of the first transfer window for national football, Jean Carlos was also approached by Sport, who made a proposal to the Náutico board between R$3 to R$3.5 million for the player, who would receive something around of R$ 200 thousand per month. The proposal was also not accepted by the Timbu board.

If the deal goes through, this Saturday’s match against Novorizontino, for the 16th round of Serie B, could mark the farewell of Jean Carlos do Náutico.

+ See Serie B standings

Hired in 2019, the player played a total of 135 matches for Alvirrubro, with 35 goals scored. In addition, he has 22 assists for the club.. This year, the midfielder is the team’s top scorer this season, with seven goals.

2 of 2 Jean Carlos, Náutico midfielder — Photo: Tiago Caldas/CNC Jean Carlos, midfielder for Náutico — Photo: Tiago Caldas/CNC

For Náutico, Jean Carlos won the Serie C title in 2019, and was a two-time champion of Pernambuco in 2021 and 2022. In this year’s decision, he ended up getting involved in a controversy with the referee Deborah Cecília after being expelled.

On trial in May at the Sports Court of Justice, he received a ten-game suspension in next year’s Campeonato Pernambucano.