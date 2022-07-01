Movies and series expose abuse and harassment – 01/07/2022 – Illustrated

This is the edition of Marathonthe newsletter of Sheet that helps you find yourself in the midst of so many options for series and movies on streaming. Do you want to receive it every Friday in your email? sign up below. ​

Sexual abuse, rape and abortion have not left the news in recent days, mainly due to the exposure of the case of actress Klara Castanho, the setback in the decision that allowed abortion in the US and the accusations of sexual harassment against the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães.

Streaming channels have a variety of series and movies that discuss these topics, from the great “I May Destroy You” to the recently released “Two Summers”.

Athlete A

The documentary records the allegations of sexual abuse by American gymnasts against doctor Larry Nassar. The 2020 film gained notoriety again at the Tokyo Games, when Simone Biles, the world’s best gymnast and one of the victims, withdrew from some trials alleging mental health issues. The gymnasts also sued the FBI for negligence in the investigation after the Games.



Available on Netflix (103 min.)

Big Little Lies

A death is investigated in flashback in wealthy Monterey, California. In common, the suspects have children who study at the same school. One is Celeste (Nicole Kidman), trapped in an abusive relationship with her abusive husband. Another is Jane (Shailene Woodley), whose child is the offspring of a date that ended in rape. The series had a second season, but the first one is really good.



Available on HBO Max (2 seasons)

Two Summers (new)

Two summers separated by 30 years are portrayed in this good Belgian miniseries just released. The reunion of youthful friends begins under suspense when the host receives a copy of a video in which the boys in the class (him included) rape one of the girls, who “blacks out” after consuming a cocktail of drinks and pills. It is true that the blackmailer is among them, but who would it be? Guilt, consent, and remorse are wiped clean.



Available on Netflix (6 episodes)

the scandal

The film brings back the scenes of the sex scandal that shook Fox News and gave strength to the MeToo movement. Veteran presenter (Nicole Kidman) denounces network CEO Roger Ailes (John Lithgow) for sexual harassment. Other women join the prosecution, including the main anchor (Charlize Theron) and the most recent victim (Margot Robbie). Read the review on Sheet.



Available on Prime Video (109 min.)

I May Destroy You

The young writer Arabella goes to a club full of drink and drugs and wakes up the next day with no memory of the night and with a wound on her forehead. While trying to recreate the events of her blackout, she discovers that she was the victim of a “good night, Cinderella” followed by rape. The great 2020 miniseries follows the post-trauma journey and exposes themes such as stealthing – when a man removes a condom during sexual intercourse without his partner’s consent. The English series was created, scripted and starred by Michaela Coel, herself a rape victim. Read Luciana Coelho’s review.



Available on HBO Max (12 episodes)

Unbelievable

The title is more than appropriate for this series inspired by real events. A teenage girl is surprised and raped at home by a masked man. As if the violence suffered was not enough, the young woman is humiliated during interrogation and her mental state is even questioned. Two female detectives (Toni Collette and Merritt Wever) investigating separate cases, notice similarities in the rapist’s modus operandi and join forces. Read Luciana Coelho’s review.



Available on Netflix (8 episodes)



Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always (new)

In a conservative Pennsylvania community, a 17-year-old girl discovers she is pregnant. As the state has strict laws against abortion, she goes with her cousin to New York to look for a clinic. There, the social worker raises questions that can be answered with multiple choice: never, rarely, sometimes, always. 2020 film awarded at the Berlin Film Festival, directed and written by Eliza Hittman, which now arrives in the Star+ catalogue.



Available on Star+ (101 min.)

The Morning Show

The backstage of a TV network is shaken by the news that Mitch (Steve Carrell), famous co-host of the network’s morning show, is accused of sexual harassment and removed. A young, combative reporter (Reese Witherspoon) is chosen to anchor the paper alongside veteran Alex (Jennifer Aniston). The miniseries addresses the routine of abuse of power in leadership relationships and the male difficulty in understanding what consent is. Read Luciana Coelho’s review.



Available on Apple TV+ (2 seasons)

The Last Duel

A medieval epic in the MeToo era. The script has three versions of the story of a rape in late 14th century France. A he-said, he-said, she-said. Private Jean de Carrouge (Matt Damon) accuses Jacques le Gris (Adam Driver) of raping his wife (Jodie Comer) and calls for a duel to attest to the truth “according to the will of God”, in which the winner’s version prevails. . Curious that even in the version of Le Gris, who claims to be innocent, the sexual relationship was without consent. “Of course she resisted as usual for being a lady, but it wasn’t against her will,” says Le Gris in her defence. Read the review on Sheet.



Available on Star+ (152 min.)

What’s new

Donnie Brasco

Great cop from the 1990s, “Donnie Brasco” was recently included in the HBO Max catalogue. The film with Johnny Depp and Al Pacino is set in the 1970s, when an FBI agent (Depp) manages to infiltrate a mafia family and spends years collecting information, leaving his own identity in the background.



Available on HBO Max (147 min.)

Only Murders in the Building

The fun series again brings the trio Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez involved in a mystery – anyone who has seen the first season to the end already has an idea. The first two episodes (only 30 minutes long) of the new crop of ten are now available, and they are full of self-references. The important thing is to know that the three residents decide to reactivate the podcast, now a success, in which they report another murder investigation only in the building.



Available on Star+ (2 seasons)



Rise

The life of NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo made a movie. And gave. The first part of the plot is more centered on the athlete’s parents, who immigrated illegally from Nigeria to Greece leaving their firstborn behind. In Europe, they worked illegally and had more children, who were harmed by the government’s systematic refusal to grant the couple a visa. The ending is familiar and happy, like a good Disney movie.



Available on Disney+ (113 min.)

free tip

departure

About to become a nun in the convent where she was raised, a woman discovers stories from her family’s past in Poland linked to the period when the country was invaded by Nazi Germany. Back in her hometown, she begins to question her identity. The feature by Pawel Pawlikowski has beautiful black and white photography and won the Oscar for foreign film in 2015.



Available at Sesc Digital Cinema at Home, free of charge, until 7/30 (80 min.)