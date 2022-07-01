‘Napalm Girl’ undergoes 12th and final treatment for burns







Photographer Nick Ut displays his famous ‘napalm girl’ photo taken in the Vietnam War photo: Reuters

Kim Phuc, known worldwide as ‘napalm girl’, underwent her last skin treatment against burns in Miami, USA, fifty years after being a victim of incendiary weaponry during the Vietnam War (1955-1975).

According to a US TV report NBC 6the Vietnamese woman performed a laser procedure for the scars left by the attack and also for the pain she still feels even decades after the conflict.

Kim Phuc was just nine years old when napalm explosives hit his village in Vietnam in 1972. The girl came out desperate with burns on her body. The moment was captured by photographer Nick Ut in an iconic record of history.

Phuc had burns on 65% of his body. Today, at 59, he still bears many of the scars from the horrors of war. “I heard the noise [do ataque]bup-bup bup-bup, and then there was fire everywhere around me, and I saw fire all over my arm,” he recalls.





Kim Phuc undergoes 12th treatment for skin burns Photo: reproduction

On the occasion of his last treatment, Phuc also met with photographer Nick Ut. Together, the two reminisced about their fateful encounter. “When she was running, I saw her arm burning, her body burning a lot,” said Ut, who Phuc credits with saving her life. “After he took my picture, he dropped the camera and rushed me to the nearest hospital,” she added.

Phuc, who now lives in Toronto, Canada, and Ut, who lives in Los Angeles (USA), have made it their life mission to spread peace. “I want everyone to learn to live with love, hope and forgiveness, and if everyone can learn to live like that, we won’t need war,” Phuc said.