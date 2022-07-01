Nelson Piquet is brutally jealous of Lewis Hamilton

After the repercussion of Nelson Piquet’s statements, referring to Lewis Hamilton as ‘neguinho’, a new part of the same video recorded in 2021 also revealed a homophobic speech on the part of the three-time Formula 1 world champion, which has caused great repercussion in the environment. motorsport, with many defending the English seven-time world champion.

In the Posse de Bola #241 podcast, Juca Kfouri offers Nelson Piquet the Bronze Ratão, an upside-down award given to negative highlights each week. The journalist says that the Brazilian must be jealous of the Mercedes driver.

“Nelson Piquet referred to Lewis Hamilton as ‘the little black man’. Not satisfied, today the second part of the interview is running, he still made homophobic statements in relation to Lewis Hamilton. Certainly he is brutally jealous of Lewis Hamilton, who is seven-time world champion of Formula 1 and he is ‘only’ a three-time champion”, says Juca.

The columnist of UOL also points out that the press is at fault when it gives evidence to characters who make offensive or absurd statements, citing not only the former pilot, but also President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“A good part of his fame is due to us in the press, who made a slip for which we need to be aware. Nelson Piquet did, like the genocidal, what gave space for the genocidal to say that he had to kill 30 thousand, including Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

“It’s the Steve Bannon tactic, talk the biggest barbarity because there will be those who give you space, the ‘Earth is flat’, ‘vaccination doesn’t work’, and then it becomes the subject. Nelson Piquet, who today goes to the garbage can of history, became an Uber of genocide. For him, the Bronze Rat for racist statements and homophobic statements”, he concludes.

Ball possession: When and where to listen?

The recording of Ball possession is scheduled for Mondays and Fridays at 9 am, always with live transmission through the UOL or on the profiles of UOL Esporte on social networks (YouTube, Facebook and tweetr).

From noon, the Ball possession will be available on major podcast aggregators. You can listen, for example, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and Youtube – the latter also on video. Other UOL podcasts are available at uol.com.br/podcasts.