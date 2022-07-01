Netflix: movies and series arriving on the platform in July 2022

July is vacation month, but not for Netflix, see? Haha ha. The platform has a huge list of releases, including seasons of popular series and movies with big names in the film industry. Come check out the highlights of what’s to come!

vol. 2 of Stranger Things 4 – 1st of July

We started the month well, with new episodes of Stranger Things. The last two chapters of the fourth season are now available on the platform and promise several scenes of the Hawkins gang not happy. Cheering for the lives of our favorite characters! Hahaha <3

Hello, Goodbye and Everything – 6th of July

Clare (dalias Ryder) and Aidan (Jordan Fishr) agree to end the relationship before going to college. On their last night together, the two remember the most memorable moments of their relationship, from the day they met, to their first kiss and their first fight. That romantic comedy we love! <3

3rd season of Control Z – 6th of July

Sofia, Javi and their friends will even try to move on in their senior year, but it won’t be that easy. Some hacking activities from a known account will greatly disrupt your plans.

Boo, Bitch – 8th of July

The only goal of two friends in their final year of school is to enjoy life to the fullest. What they didn’t expect was a setback in their plans, with one of them turning into a ghost. oh and dear Lana Condor is the protagonist! <3 3rd season of tuning – 13th of June And the trio is back! In the new chapters, Doni will have to reflect a lot on the price of fame. Meanwhile, Rita might take another path and Nando might go back on his choices.

An Extraordinary Lawyer – 13th of June

The new series tells the story of a newly hired by a law firm. The young woman on the autism spectrum will face challenges both in and out of court.

Resident Evil: The Series – July 14th

One of the most successful horror franchises now becomes a series. Nearly three decades after the discovery of a deadly virus, an outbreak reveals the Umbrella Corporation’s dark secrets.

Persuasion – 15th of July

After eight years of being persuaded not to marry a man of humble origins, Anne Elliot has a second chance at love. How will things work out this time?

hidden agent – July, 22

film with Chris Evans coming there! <3 The actor's new project – alongside Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and more – tells the story of a hidden CIA agent who discovers the agency’s secrets and is hunted around the world by a sociopath who puts a price on his head.

2nd season of Rebel – 27th of July

They are back! Ready for more drama, music and love with our favorite rebels?

Continence To Love – July 29

Despite the differences and against all odds, a singer (Sofia Carson) and a military (Nicholas Galitzine) fall madly in love. Add it to your romantic marathon list!

uncoupled – July 29

And finally, we have the new series of Neil Patrick Harris. Abandoned after 17 years of dating, a realtor faces life as a single, gay and forty-year-old in New York.

Lots of news to marathon! <3