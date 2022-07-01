New Atlético-MG shirt: watch the video of the official launch of the Adidas collection | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG officially started its partnership with Adidas, a new supplier of sports equipment, this Friday. In a video posted on social media (watch above) with the presence of past and present idols, the club presented the uniforms.

In the video, the players are sitting on the edge of the field with their training shirt, now in gray. The idol Éder Aleixo arrives and distributes the game uniforms (traditional striped and white). The athletes then play a game. Reinaldo, Leonardo Silva, players of the women’s team also appear in the recording, which ends with Victor (idol and now manager) making a save in kick of “Bomba” Éder.

The collection’s debut will be this Saturday, at 4:30 pm, against Juventude, in Caxias do Sul, for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The fans can buy the traditional striped shirt, the white one, the concentration one (black), the training one (grey), the coaching staff shirt (black) and the goalkeeper shirt (orange). There are also models for women and children.

Some Adidas pieces had already leaked on social media. First, it was the shorts. Hulk recorded videos for advertising campaigns for an NFT company. Behind the scenes of the recording, released by the company, it was possible to see the striker with the new shorts.

Then, another Rooster idol, former defender Leonardo Silva, ended up giving a spoiler of the white shirt. Then, the traditional striped also leaked on the internet, as well as a goalkeeper and a gray shirt. Finally, a recording of the club itself was published by mistake.

Atletico announced at the end of last year the agreement with Germany’s Adidas to replace France’s Le Coq Sportif, whose contract ends this Thursday. The new supplier’s contract runs until December 2025.

