New battery that promises to charge an electric car in 10 minutes hits the market in 2023 | Energy and Science

A supplier to Tesla and Volkswagen, Chinese manufacturer CATL has developed a new battery whose technology promises to extend the range of electric vehicles to up to 1,000 kilometers. In addition, it guarantees that the recharging time will be close to that spent to fill the tank of a combustion car: 10 minutes will be enough to recover 80% of the battery charge.

The great attraction of the new generation of the component is the energy density of 255 Wh/kg. In comparison, nickel-manganese-cobalt batteries – used on a larger scale in the automotive industry – reach close to 200 Wh/kg.

Dubbed Qilin, the new CATL batteries have a record active percentage of total volume of 72%. This means that about 72% of the cell is dedicated solely to the battery, not counting the space to store management and security devices, for example. To give you an idea, in the first generation of this battery, the percentage was 50%.

This high energy density promises that the car has a much greater autonomy than current electric models, being able to run up to 1,000 km on a single charge. It is worth noting that this number changes depending on the driving style and use of the car.

The new generation also promises to reduce the time spent on recharging the vehicle. In fast charge sources, it will be possible to charge from 10% to 80% of the battery in 10 minutes. Behind this speed is a new cellular cooling system, whose heat exchange power is four times greater than in the previous generation. In practice, there is a greater exchange of energy in a shorter time, but without the danger of the system overheating.

The factory, which is the world’s largest in battery production, announced that the new components should equip the first vehicles from 2023. In addition to Tesla and Volkswagen, CATL also entered into a partnership with BMW for the supply of cylindrical cells of Li-ion from 2025.

