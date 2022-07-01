New look! Google Password Manager updated with improvements for Chrome and Android

Google is optimizing the user interface of several apps in its ecosystem. The Password Manager is an example of a resource that has become more seen by the company, and this Thursday (30th), the website Android Police found that the login storage function is getting a consistent look between Chrome and Android. Before the change, Password Manager took a different form in Google’s browser and operating system, which could confuse new users or people with less experience. From the update, the areas will have the same simplified layoutdisplaying user passwords stored privately and securely.

Password Manager layout will be identical on Chrome and Android (Image: Google)

The company itself jokes about this design inconsistency that has persisted since the launch of the Password Manager: “It’s the same information in both places, so why is it so different?”, it writes on its official blog. Google also reiterates the possibility of adding a shortcut to the tool on the Android home screen. The update also carries functions that improve the experience of using the tool, such as grouping passwords for the same websites and apps. In addition, the Manager is capable of unique and complex passwords automatically across different platforms — and now, the list will include Google Chrome for iOS.

iPhone users will be able to generate “stronger” credentials in all applications, just set the browser as the password provider. This feature will work similarly to the function natively integrated into Apple’s operating system, and will also allow auto-completion when accessing a website or application on the platform. The Password Manager will also receive Improved detection of compromised passwordsallowing users to be alerted if a credential has been leaked on the internet or the protection is not strong enough to prevent an account being hacked.

















security

26 June

















security

29 June

