New series needs to fix big movie mistakes

Percy Jackson is one of the most popular young literary sagas of all time. Created by Rick Riordam, the series revolves around a demigod of the same name as he embarks on diverse adventures in mythical lands. However, rather than creating a new universe, Riordan reuses Greek mythological figures in modern settings.

As with many sagas, Percy Jackson It was first adapted for the cinema. However, some of the films, the most notable being “the lightning thief” were not so well received by fans. Later, “The Sea of ​​Monsters suffered from the same problem.

Overall, the adaptations were heavily criticized by fans. The main complaint was how much difference its source material. Now, Disney+ has announced that a new series will take place in Riordan’s universe. In addition, the creator of the series announced that he closely follows the new production, as the films have never pleased him.

Riordan’s direct participation in the Disney+ version for Percy Jackson, can avoid big problems for fans. That way, we’ve listed – via Screen Rant – everything that the character’s new series needs to avoid in order to become a big hit. Check out:

Not being faithful to the books

All series and movies, adapted from great sagas, allow their creators to exercise creative freedom. However, the films Percy Jackson went a little too far. The producers removed several significant and emotional elements.

Most of these were replaced by simplified missions and forced teenage conflicts. In this way, it is clear that the rushed tone of the film and the lack of information about the death of Percy’s mother were due to these choices.

During the first film, Luke’s antagonism was revealed early on. With that, no element of surprise was left for the third act. Crucial in an origin story, it requires the protagonist to understand his purpose first, rather than jumping straight into the action.

As much as Percy was unaware of his divine birth or even the presence of Greek gods, he seems to adapt to his new life very quickly. On the other hand, each of the novels captures his surprise when he discovers new phenomena.

The age of the protagonists

Although it is common in adaptations that older actors play younger characters, in Percy Jackson this did not occur. At the time the film was shot, Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T Jackson were around 15 and 16 years old.

However, all these characters in the franchise were actually a group of 12-year-olds in the first book. As with Harry Potter, the series, which has five books, traces the maturity of the characters in a natural way.

Considering that the second movie opened three years after the first, these actors’ transition into adulthood was pretty evident. So the film didn’t quite fit the teenage tone that was needed.

forced relationships

One of the points that the new series of Percy Jackson need to focus is on relationships. The episodes need to allow time for friendships and romances to emerge naturally. Films rushed to establish such relationships.

In the books, for example, the romance between Annabeth and Percy is born in a more natural and believable way. They are competitive friends who later admit they have a “crush” on each other. The trilogy rushes even in Percy’s narratives.

With that, there was no room for the development of characters like Grover. The character is funny and cheeky, but the film hides that this confident stage was only after overcoming shyness and past failures. Even Tyson’s arc could have been done better.

disgruntled author

As we mentioned earlier, Rick Riordan never hid that he was not a fan of the films. So the creator celebrated when Disney+ decided to retell the story of Percy Jackson. Now, the same is actively involved in the decisions of the series.

In several interviews, Riordan has made it clear that he never minded watching the movies. Also, in a post on his blog, the author made it clear that he can never make any creative decisions for the theatrical versions. Finally, he revealed that he had communicated, via email to studio executives, his concern about the changes in his books.

don’t mix books

As we stated earlier, basing each season on one of the novels seems like the obvious. Some series like Game Of Thrones have already merged several books into a single season. However, something inevitable is the duration of the episodes, so that this happens smoothly.

A clear example is what producers did with Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters. The plot was extremely confusing as they mixed elements of the Sea of ​​Monsters and the last book, The Last Olympian. As much as, there were no clues of Luke bringing Kronos back to life, the plot point appears unexpectedly in the long.

This move that surprised the fans closest to the franchise.

A worthy end to the franchise

Kronos, the titan of evil is the final villain of the book franchise. He can be seen as an equivalent of Voldermort from Harry Potter. However, the films fail to present the villain in the way he deserved. His presence is reduced to a CGI creature brought back to life. Also, this is done hastily.

So we can expect the Disney+ series to help create a more compelling character arc. Thus, the quests in the first four novels stack up to this confrontation with Kronos. Although the character is not always present, most antagonists are ready to serve him.

Most enemy actions of Percy Jackson is motivated to bring him back to rule all realms.

Percy’s parents

Percy’s mother Sally appears in some scenes. It is from her disappearance that Percy decides to steal the lightning in the first book. Furthermore, he also tries his best to prove himself worthy in the eyes of his father Poseidon. One of the crucial points of the books is that Percy manages to come to terms with his mixed ancestry.

However, the film discards such personal crises, sometimes treating their parents as insignificant characters. The public knows he is a demigod. But at no time do we see how he accepts being a demigod.

Chiron screen time

If Kronos can be compared to Voldemort, Chiron is almost Dumbledore in Percy Jackson. The centaur is responsible for directing the activities of the half-blood camp. However, he also serves as Percy’s mentor on occasion.

In the book, he is an interesting character, after all, he is the immortal son of Kronos and brother of Zeus. But in the movies, he turned out to be a pretty forgettable character. For some reason, Chiron actor Pierce Brosnan was replaced by Anthony Head in the second film. This further confused viewers.

run from clichés

Unfortunately, for the CGI-heavy action sequences, the film ended up looking like other franchises that were already established. The films’ teen themes were considered exaggerated by critics. Some effects, sets and costumes were also considered a bit cliché.

One of the examples is that the Greek mythological figures were extremely similar. Even Poseidon is armed to the teeth, being compared to the war god Ares. Although Percy Jackson is a teenage character, we can say that some clichés can be left behind.

With that, we would have a greater focus for other gods, capturing their struggles as well. Otherwise, the series will follow the same path as the films. That is, it will have the participation of gods as secondary characters.

So are you excited for the series Percy Jackson?

