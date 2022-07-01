Neymar considers leaving Paris Saint-Germain to join Chelsea

Neymar considers leaving Paris Saint-Germain this transfer window, according to ESPN. Chelsea is the main candidate to receive the number 10 of the Brazilian national team, as Todd Boehly, the new owner of the Blues, is looking for a signing of impact.

Information indicates that superagent Pini Zahavi, who is Robert Lewandowski’s manager, is looking to find suitors for the 30-year-old striker. However, only two or three clubs have the necessary conditions to finance the arrival of the Brazilian star.

In recent days, Thiago Silva chorused for Neymar to be hired by the London club. The defender is a friend of the ace, since they work together in Brazil, but also because they have already shared the dressing rooms in France. However, Thomas Tuchel must be responsible for the decision.

This Friday, an automatic renewal clause in the agreement between PSG and Neymar was activated, causing the athlete’s contract to extend until 2027. The player arrived at the Ligue 1 team in 2017, but failed to win a Champions League, main dream of President Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the fans.