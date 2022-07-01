Neymar renews with PSG; Sporting eyes on Veron

The national and international soccer ball market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the transfer window around the world.

In Europe, the newspapers “L’Equipe” and “Le Parisien” report that Neymar activated the automatic renewal clause and now has a contract until 2027 with Paris Saint-Germain. Chelsea, according to ESPN, starts talks to count on the Brazilian star from next season.

Liverpool announced the renewal of Mohamed Salah’s contract until 2025. In Portugal, Sporting became interested in Gabriel Veron, from Palmeiras, and, according to the newspaper “O Jogo”, monitors the striker.

Speaking of Brazilians, Barcelona are willing to pay R$278 million for Raphinha. Meanwhile, Manchester United is close to giving up on the signing of Antony, in addition to not having Allex Telles anymore. Veteran Daniel Alves may be on his way to Mexican football.

O UOL Esporte highlights the main news of the day in the ball market. Check out some moves below:

Neymar renews with PSG

Amid rumors involving a possible departure from Paris Saint-Germain, forward Neymar renewed his contract with the French club until 2027. According to French newspapers “L’Equipe” and “Le Parisien”, the player would have activated the clause automatic renewal with the current national champion.

Despite the automatic renewal of his contract, Neymar still has an uncertain future at the club. According to “ESPN”, Chelsea opened talks with PSG to count on the Brazilian from next season. The ace would be the first reinforcement of the English club after Todd Boehly assumed the presidency.

Salah stays

After losing Mané to Bayern Munich, Liverpool today announced the renewal of their contract with striker Mohamed Salah. With the right to a humorous video on social media, the Champions League runner-up, according to “Sky Sports”, extended his bond with the 30-year-old Egyptian until 2025.

Salah scored 23 goals for Liverpool last season and shared the Premier League’s golden boot with Tottenham’s Heung-min Son.

Sporting eyes on Veron

Gabriel Veron celebrates the goal scored by Palmeiras against Emelec, for Libertadores 2022 Image: API/AGIF

According to the newspaper “O Jogo”, Sporting, from Portugal, monitors forward Gabriel Veron, from Palmeiras. In search of someone to play on the sides of the field, the Portuguese team is eyeing the Brazilian “all-rounder”, who can play on both sides of the lawn and also centralized.

The newspaper “A Bola”, however, reports that two months ago there was a poll, but the negotiation was not carried out.

Raphinha at Barça?

Another Brazilian to rock the ball market is forward Raphinha. The newspaper “Mundo Deportivo” reports that Barcelona are willing to pay 50 million euros (R$ 277.66 million) to remove the player from Leeds next season. The Blaugrana club, however, will have competition from English Chelsea and Tottenham.

Raphinha wants to play at Camp Nou and asked Deco, who is responsible for managing his career, to make a last attempt at business with the Catalans. Chelsea and Tottenham, however, are offering 75 million euros (R$ 416.84 million) for the striker.

United retreat

Antony is one of Ajax’s highlights in the Champions League Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Manchester United may withdraw from taking forward Antony from Ajax. According to the newspaper ‘The Telegraf’, the high value of the negotiation would have made the English club retreat. The British press guarantees that Ajax would have asked for 70 million euros (about R$ 386 million at the current price) to release the player, an amount that the Red Devils board does not intend to pay.

On the other hand, Alex Telles is in a farewell mood at United. The website “Goal” reports that the Brazilian is not in the plans of Dutch coach Erik ten Hag and should leave the club. With new options for the left-back, the 29-year-old Brazilian will lose ground and has already been authorized to look for a new team.

Dani Alves in Mexico?

Without a club since the end of his contract with Barcelona, ​​full-back Daniel Alves could be on his way to Mexican football. According to the UOL Esportethe Brazilian has ongoing talks to reinforce Pumas and received a poll from Tigres, according to sources in Mexican football.

The veteran was also sought after by Brazilian clubs, including Athletico (which recently announced the ex-Manchester City Fernandinho), but is willing to continue abroad.

announced goalkeepers

Manchester City have announced the signing of goalkeeper Ortega Moreno. The athlete enters the squad at zero cost, after ending his contract with Arminia Bielefeld, and signs for three years.

Inter Milan made the arrival of André Onana official, who left Ajax at the end of his contract. The 26-year-old goalkeeper has signed a contract until June 2027 with his new club.