Nikola Jokic signs record extension with Nuggets

Star Nikola Jokic has signed a record-breaking contract extension with the Denver Nuggets, according to the insider Shams Charania, from the portal The Athletic.

Also according to the publication, the expected supermax extension will earn Jokic about $270 million in salaries for five seasons. However, these amounts will be paid from 2023/24. So, next season, the center will receive $33.6 million for the last year of his old relationship.

In this way, the MVP of the last two seasons becomes the owner of the biggest contract in the history of the NBA.

First of all, the 27-year-old Serbian player is coming off a historic season. After all, the Nuggets star became the first NBA player, ever, to reach at least 2,000 points (2,004), 1,000 rebounds (1,019) and 500 assists (584) in a single campaign.

In addition, Jokic led the Denver team to sixth place in the Western Conference and subsequent qualification for the playoffs. In 74 games played in 2021/22, the center averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists.

Finally, it is worth remembering that the Colorado team did not have two of its main players – Jamal Murray and Michael Porter (both injured) – in the last campaign. So Jokic’s supermax extension with Nuggets is more than fair.

Season 2022/23

For next season, the Nuggets have already strengthened with veterans Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith. In contrast, Monte Morris and Will Barton left the team for the Washington Wizards.

Further roster changes are expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. At first, a point guard and a center will be hired to close the main rotation of the team. Recovered, Murray and Porter will be available to coach Michael Malone for the start of the training period in September.

In this way, the Nuggets hope to place themselves as one of the contenders for the title, which would be unprecedented for the franchise.

