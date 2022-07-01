No time bro! Bayern reject European giant’s bid for Lewandowski

The novel involving the future of Robert Lewandowski is gaining daily chapters. The striker, who has a contract until June 2023, has already publicly stated that he does not want to remain at Bayern Munich and that he wants new challenges.

The Pole’s interest is to defend Barcelona. But, even so, the Germans don’t want to release shirt 9 easily. According to the ESPN, Bayern rejected a €40m (R$220m) offer made by Barcelona to sign Lewandowski.

This refusal could thwart Barça’s plans. Last week, Lewa met with Xavi HernándezBlaugrana coach in Ibiza, where they both spend their holidays.

In an interview, the general manager of Bayern’s Oliver Kahn said the club hopes Lewa will reappear with the squad on 12 July. for the start of the pre-season.

Lewandowski and Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski arrived at Bayern Munich in 2014, after standing out for Borussia Dortmund. At 33 years old, the striker has 344 goals in 375 games with the Bavarian shirt.