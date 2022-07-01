Nokia G11 Plus debuts with 50MP camera and battery for up to 3 days of use – Tudo em Tecnologia

Nokia has introduced a new entry-level smartphone to the market, the NOkia G11 Plus. It comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ touchscreen display that supports 90 Hz refresh rate. The front panel also features an 8MP front camera that can be used for both selfies and video calls.

On the back, the Nokia G11 Plus enjoys a dual camera setup. In practice, there is a 50MP main lens along with a 2MP auxiliary sensor. There’s also an LED flash to help with low-light photos and a common fingerprint reader above the company logo.

Battery life is certainly one of the great highlights of the G11 Plus. According to Nokia, it is capable of reaching up to 3 days of use on just one charge. However, the official website does not mention its capability.

Interestingly, Nokia did not inform the model of the chipset used in the smartphone. However, it confirmed the presence of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal space expandable via card to up to 512GB. In addition, it promises at least two years of Android updates, although it does not mention the version available from the factory.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.5 inches, HD+ and 90 Hz rate

6.5 inches, HD+ and 90 Hz rate Processor: unknown

unknown RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Internal storage: 4 GB (expandable via micro SD)

4 GB (expandable via micro SD) Rear cameras: 50 MP (main) + 2 MP (depth)

50 MP (main) + 2 MP (depth) Operational system: android 12

android 12 Drums: undisclosed

undisclosed Others: Rear biometric reader, P2 headphone jack

Unfortunately, the availability and price of the new Nokia G11 Plus have not yet been revealed by the manufacturer.