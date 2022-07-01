Nothing Phone (1) appears in black and will bring Snapdragon 778G Plus

The Nothing Phone (1) is once again the subject of leaks and rumors, even though it is just days away from being officially presented by the new company of Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus. Now, images show it in black, and the brand itself has confirmed its processor.

A series of supposed official images of the new device were published by the portal WinFutre, showing once again the design of the phone, but now with a difference. Apparently, the Nothing Phone (1) will also be revealed in a black version, where its LEDs on the back cover are even more prominent compared to the white device.



Otherwise, it is a device with the same characteristics as the white version. That is, two vertical rear cameras, several LEDs on the back cover, aluminum sides and, in front, a screen with symmetrical thin edges and a hole positioned in the upper left corner.

Furthermore, the founder of nothing, Carl Pei, confirmed in an interview with the website Input which will be the processor of his new smartphone: the Snapdragon 778G Plus. On his Twitter profile, Pei even shared a meme about it, saying that this is the most balanced choice.

What to expect from Nothing Phone (1)?

Rumors indicate that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset will be backed by up to 8GB of RAM and will feature up to 128GB of storage. The device should use a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz, although several popular mid-rangers already adopt 120 Hz panels.

The Nothing Phone (1) should arrive in the world with a 50 MP main rear camera and a 16 MP ultrawide lens, while the front camera should adopt a 16 MP sensor. Finally, the phone should have a 4,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 45 W.

Its release is scheduled for the 12th of July.

Source: WinFuture, Input