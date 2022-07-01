Nothing Phone transparent cover (1) leaks on black cell phone

after the nothing having already released several images of its first smartphone, new leaked content shows what the device should look like with its protective cover. The accessory is made of transparent thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), so that the eye-catching look of the cell phone is not hidden.

Cover for Nothing Phone (1) may come with the device in the box (Image: MySmartPrice)

Just like the phone itself, the protective cover keeps the sides of the device straight. Cutouts can be noticed in places such as the USB-C port, physical buttons, speaker output, cameras and microphone openings.

Another different aspect of the device that appears in the images is its construction in black. So far, Nothing has focused its advertising materials on the white version of the smartphone, to highlight its backlight system.

It is not yet certain whether the case will accompany the product in the box, or if it will need to be purchased separately. In any case, the accessory must be made available officially by Nothing, and not just by parallel companies.

Nothing Phone (1): what to expect

Device will have indicator lights on the back (Image: Disclosure/Nothing)

Previous news has already revealed several details of Nothing Phone (1), the first cell phone of the ex-OnePlus Carl Pei’s company. It will have a series of lights on the back, which will involve elements such as the camera module and the surface for wireless charging, for example.

The device will be positioned in the high-end market, with a Snapdragon 778G Plus processor and versions ranging from 8GB to 12GB of RAM. In addition, it will be possible to buy the device with 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage.

Its screen will be 6.55 inches, with an OLED panel and support for adaptive refresh rates up to 120 Hz. It will have Gorilla Glass protection against damage from drops and other types of shocks, while the hole for the front camera will be in the upper left corner.

The Nothing Phone camera set (1) should have two 50 MP sensors on the back, with support for 4K recording at 60 fps. The front camera details are yet to be confirmed.

In addition, the smartphone should run Android 12, with visual elements characteristic of the brand. The Nothing Phone (1) pre-purchase phase will start on July 12, but it is necessary to enter a queue on the brand’s website to have a prediction of when you can get your hands on the device.

Source: MySmartPrice