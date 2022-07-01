official! Xiaomi 12 Lite appears on the brand’s website and could be launched in July

O Xiaomi 12 Lite was first mentioned by the Chinese manufacturer on its official website as one of the prizes of the Shot By Mi photo contest. This indicates that the model must be very close to being announced by the brand. The mention of Xiaomi 12 Lite has been found on the competition terms and conditions page Xiaomi Imagery Awards, also called “Shot by Mi”, within the official Xiaomi website for Spain. Rumors already pointed to an upcoming release..

The photo contest regulations indicate that the winners will be able to receive the Xiaomi 12 Lite with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage in some countries, including Brazil. It is worth remembering that the model has already been approved here. It is worth noting that the Xiaomi Imagery Awards is the photographic contest of the Chinese brand which rewards users around the world who capture the best photos using any of the manufacturer’s devices.

The Lite variant of the line Xiaomi 12 should come with Qualcomm processor Snapdragon 778G, the same present in the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NEfollowed by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The screen must be a 6.55-inch AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution and a rate of 120 Hz. The photographic set must consist of a 108 MP main sensor and a 32 MP front sensor. already abbattery can come with 4,500 mAh. Finally, Xiaomi has not indicated any official date for the launch of the Lite version. However, it is speculated that the cell phone can be presented with the models of the Xiaomi 12S series, which are scheduled to be released on the 4th of July.

