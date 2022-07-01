Oil and Gas Company Opens Vacancies for Immediate Start in Various Areas | Jobs & Business



Opportunities are for immediate start – Disclosure

Published 06/30/2022 09:06

Rio – Prio, an independent oil and gas company in Brazil, has job opportunities in different areas. Among the desired specialties are: Facilities Engineer, Control and Cost Engineer Jr, Corporate and Capital Markets Lawyer, Occupational Health Physician, Coordinator of Culture, Engagement and Internal Communication and Full Supply Analyst.

The opportunities are for an immediate start at the company’s headquarters, in Botafogo, South Zone of Rio. All vacancies include benefits, some of which are flexible, such as: food stamps, meal vouchers, fuel vouchers, day care assistance, English assistance, dental and health plan, gym, health and wellness program, life insurance, bonus, joining the stock option plan, etc.

The company is looking for professionals with a creative, ambitious profile, who challenge the conventional, who are proactive, have autonomy and interest in participating in projects, seeking development in a high-performance environment, and dedication to delivering results.

The responsibilities and attributions of each position, as well as the requirements and qualifications required, as well as more information about Prio’s selection process can be consulted on the company’s page at the link:

https://petrorio.gupy.io/eyJqb2JJZCI6MTY3MDEzMywic291cmNlIjoiZ3VweV9wdWJsaWNfcGFnZSJ9