‘Only Santos had Pelé, who is bigger than Corinthians, São Paulo and Flamengo’

Former player detonated the ‘controversial’ statements made by the president of Athletico-PR, last Monday (27)

Last Monday (27), the president of the Atletico-PR, Mario Celso Petragliamade controversial statements during the presentation by Fernandinho, and in one of them he said that his club had already passed Santos ‘of a tractor’ when commenting on the competition he had for the steering wheel in Brazilian football. This Thursday (30), the former player Grandchild countered the agent.

during the program The Ball Ownersgives TV Bandthe idol of the fans of the Corinthianswho is the presenter, said that no club in the world is bigger than the Fishanswering what was said by Petraglia.

“I have nothing against Athletico Paranaense. It is a phenomenal club, which has an incredible structure, which has a wonderful arena, in addition to being one of the great clubs in Brazilian football. Now, do you want to say that Athletico is bigger than Santos? Let me tell you: it brings together Palmeiras, Corinthians, São Paulo, Grêmio, Internacional… no club in the world is bigger than Santos. None“, he began by saying.

“Pelé played at Santos. At his club, there was no Pelé. Only Santos had Pelé. Pele is bigger than Corinthians, São Paulo, Flamengo… He’s bigger than everyone. The president say that you are bigger than Santos? Is playing. Santos is the reference of world football”, he justified.

Mario Celso Petraglia, president of Athletico-PR

Santos president denies Fernandinho poll and counters Petraglia

in contact with ESPN, the representative of FishAndrés Rueda, stated that Petraglia “belittled” all national football teams and condemned the lines of the red-black top hat.

“Petraglia is Petraglia. The business is so ridiculous…”he said.

“He didn’t spare anyone, not just Santos. He belittled all the clubs in Brazil, the Northeast and the South. He was unhappy in the declaration”, he decreed.

Rueda also denied that Santos would have taken a poll behind Fernandinho, who was announced last Monday by Athletico.

“He spoke based on a false premise: We didn’t make any proposal to Fernandinho”, assured Rueda.