Palmeiras lineup: Jorge returns, and Abel commands tactical training | palm trees

Palmeiras trained this Friday afternoon, at the Football Academy, with the return of left-back Jorge. Recovered from Covid-19, the athlete participated in training alongside his teammates.

Verdão is getting ready to face Athletico-PR this Saturday, at 9 pm, at Allianz Parque, in a match valid for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship.

1 of 2 Cast of Palmeiras at Academia de Futebol — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees Cast of Palmeiras at Academia de Futebol — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees

This Friday, Abel Ferreira promoted tactical and technical activities with the group in a reduced field and counted on the return of the holders – the athletes who faced Cerro Porteño, in Paraguay, had participated in a physical recovery work last Thursday .

If the coaching staff decides to maintain maximum strength, the Palmeiras team can face Athletico with Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Gustavo Scarpa and Rony.

PVC comments Palmeiras x Athletico-PR, for the 15th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Abel will work with the group this Saturday morning, at the Football Academy, when he should define the lineup. The coach can make changes if any athlete shows burnout.

Palmeiras leads the Brazilian Championship with 29 points and three ahead of Corinthians. This Saturday’s game is a direct confrontation as Athletico-PR is in third position with 24 points.

2 of 2 Abel Ferreira talks to the Palmeiras squad — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees Abel Ferreira talks to the Palmeiras squad — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees

