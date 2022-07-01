Palmeiras will be able to use Merentiel, López and Endrick starting this month

The Palmeiras fan was anxiously looking at the calendar and waiting for the month of July to arrive. Well, the moment has arrived and with it the possibility of three more than expected debuts by Palmeiras: Miguel Merentiel, José Manuel López and Endrick. Now there are just a few days left for them to be able to play.

The most certain debuts are those of Verdão’s two reinforcements for this transfer window. Merentiel, an Uruguayan who came from Defensa y Justicia-ARG, López, an Argentine who came from Lanús-ARG, will have their situations regularized on July 18, when Brazilian teams can register new athletes in their squads.

The two are already training with the group, mainly Merentiel, who has been doing activities at the Football Academy for more than a month, while “Flaco” Lopez has been working at the club for about ten days. Until the 18th, both should be available to Abel Ferreira, who will probably relate them to the duels that will follow.

It is worth remembering that it is because of this bureaucratic situation that the duo could not be registered in the round of 16 of the Liberatorsnor in the round of 16 of Brazil’s Cup. They can only be used from the quarterfinals onwards, if Palmeiras manages to qualify in both competitions, which will be defined in July.

Another name that will be able to play starting this month is Endrick. The palmeirense jewel causes an uproar in the crowd, who are eager to see him in the main team. And that could happen after the 21st of July, when the youngster turns 16 and will sign a professional contract with the club, fulfilling the requirements to be registered in the competitions played by Verdão this season.

Unlike the gringo duo, Endrick is not guaranteed his debut anytime soon. Both Abel Ferreira and the club’s board do not intend to skip steps with the boy, who has a schedule to fulfill with the under-20 before being promoted to professional. The trend is for the youngster to start training more frequently with the squad and only in 2023 to become part of the team.