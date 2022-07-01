Part 2 is delayed by a month, and new Godzilla vs. Kong wins date

Warner Bros. announced [via Variety] what Dune: Part 2 will hit theaters a little later than expected. Instead of October, the feature will arrive in theaters in November 17, 2023.

Another novelty from the studio this afternoon (30) was the announcement of a date for Godzilla vs. kong 2, which debuts in March 15, 2024.

In DunePaul Atreides (Timothy chalamet) is an aristocrat whose family accepts control of the desert planet Arrakis, producer of a valuable resource and disputed by several noble families. He is forced to flee into the desert — with the help of his mother — and joins nomadic tribes, eventually leading them because of his advanced mental abilities.

In addition to Chalamet, return from the cast of the original names such as Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin. Meanwhile, recent additions include Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux and Austin Butler.

the footage of Dune: Part 2 should start by September 2022, according to the director Denis Villeneuve.

