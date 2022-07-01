Pedrinho does his first training session for Atlético-MG and talks about friendship with Arana and Guga: “It helped in the decision” | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG did its first training session with the new sports equipment this Friday, preview of the game against Juventude, on Saturday, for the Brazilian Championship. But in addition to the novelty in the uniforms, it also had a new face on the field. Pedrinho trained for the first time with his new teammates.

In photos released by the club, it is possible to see the attacking midfielder fully integrated into the squad, in physical activities (without the ball) and technique/tactics, with the ball. Like him, Alan Kardec and Jemerson also participated in the training.

Pedrinho trains for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético

However, the trio, as well as Cristian Pavón – soon to be announced -, will only be able to debut for Galo from July 18, when the transfer window reopens and they will be able to be subscribed to the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID). . It is important to remember that the four have not entered the field since December 2021.

Alan Kardec and Jemerson in training for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético

Pedrinho was announced by Atlético this Thursday. He signed on loan until June 2023. As a reinforcement, the midfielder spoke to GaloTV about the factors that led him to choose Alvinegro. Among them, the friendship he has with Guga and Guilherme Arana.

– I got in touch with close friends, Guga, from the Seleção, Arana, who I played with him (at Corinthians). I looked for information and they gave me the best possible. For me to come, it would help a lot, because the club was very good, with enormous grandeur. That helped a lot in my decision,” he said.

Pedrinho in training for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético

Pedrinho can play an inside role in Atlético’s midfield (closer to what Nacho does) or play on the wings, exploring speed and dribbling ability. He also spoke about this versatility, and promised to “add” to the Atletico squad.

– I’ve played wing, midfielder. I see myself very well, of course, respecting my teammates. I know it’s a high-quality squad, but I’ll do my best. I like to play for the team, give passes, dribbles. I try to help the team as best I can and I’m sure I’ll add a lot to the squad.

For the second day in a row, Zaracho did activities in the countryside of Cidade do Galo. He is in the final stages of recovery from a hamstring injury that took him out of action two months ago. There is an expectation that he can start the transition to the pitch next week.

Another who lives with the expectation of being able to return is the steering wheel Jair, who recently underwent surgery on his finger. He has been doing activities in the club’s physiotherapy area, and could also be back on the pitch next week, wearing some protection on his hand. Both cases are treated with caution in the athletic DM.

Zaracho in training for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético

