Pedrinho reveals that he sought information with Guga and Arana about the Atlantic

photo: Atltico/Disclosure Pedrinho visited Cidade do Galo and praised the structure of the club Atltico’s new signing, on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, until June 2023, attacking midfielder Pedrinho made his first declarations as a player for the alvinegro club. He praised the greatness of Galo and the passionate fans and said that he received important information from friends such as Guga and Guilherme Arana.

Revealed by Corinthians, Pedrinho was in Cidade do Galo this Thursday, got to know the club’s structure and took the opportunity to do physical and cardiological exams. in interview galotvthe new Atletico reinforcement said that the coming to BH met the interest of both parties.

“From the moment that Atltico showed interest in signing me, I was very happy, for the greatness of the club, for everything it has achieved and for the players who are here. So it was a very calm decision, given the greatness of Atltico and friends who are here”, highlighted the midfielder, who ruled out staying in Europe, where he had proposed a transfer to Lille, from France.

FRIENDS INFO

Pedrinho revealed that he sought information about Atltico with close friends such as right-back Guga, with whom he played in the Brazilian Under-23 Team, and left-back Guilherme Arana, whom he has known since his time at Corinthians. The midfielder admitted that the endorsement of the two teammates was another factor that weighed heavily in the decision to settle with Galo.

“From the moment there was interest, I got in touch with close friends, like Guga the Arana, who I played with him too. They gave me the best information possible and said I could come, as it would help a lot and that a very good club, of enormous grandeur. That weighed a lot on my decision”, he pointed out.

ACTING MASS

Pedrinho, 24, praised Galo’s supporters and it was time to receive the affection of Massa. “I know the great crowd that Atltico has, everyone says that it’s a crowd that pushes and supports a lot. So, from the moment my name was linked to Atltico I received many messages to be able to come and that motivated me even more, for the greatness of the club and the fans”, he reiterated.

He considers that he can act both more advanced, close to the attack, as well as in the articulation of the plays. And he made it clear that the objective is to contribute to giving more quality to the group. “I’ve played at the top, as a midfielder, I see myself very well. Caro, respecting all my teammates, I know there’s a high quality squad here, but I’ll do my best. I’m a player who likes to play for the team, pass, dribble , and help in the best way. I’m sure I’ll add a lot to the cast”, projected.

Pedrinho will only be able to debut after the transfer window opens, on July 18th. His situation is the same as that of reinforcements hired by the club such as forwards Alan Kardec and Pavn, in addition to defender Jemerson.

While he takes the opportunity to adapt to his new club and teammates, the young midfielder is already thinking about winning the hearts of the fans. “I want to say to Massa that I’m here with body and soul to help in the best way possible on the field, and outside I want to feel the warmth of the crowd. We will certainly be very successful here”, he commented.