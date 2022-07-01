Peter Quill’s Origin In Guardians Of The Galaxy Was Almost Totally Different

As we well know, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in the Guardians of the Galaxy films we are shown that Peter Quill’s father is Ego, the living planet, however, this was not always Marvel’s idea.

Marvel’s original plan was that J’son from Peter Quill’s father. In the comics, J’son is the merciless ruler of the Spartax Empire and wants his son to join him. And however much Ego’s plan in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. two were basically these, this difference would bring great changes.

Joss Whedon and James Gunn disliked the character of J’son and the decision was made to leave Peter Quill’s father a mystery during the first film. Indeed, having a father who was a space monarch would make the family drama reminiscent of the many sci-fi and fantasy stories that focus on bloodlines.

Reveal this relationship in Guardians of the Galaxy would have robbed the premiere of its mystery and freedom to tell the team’s story and possibly Peter’s development with Yondu. No longer a misfit, Peter Quill’s Star-Lord title would have been less endearing had he been royalty.

Like an origin story, Guardians of the Galaxy thrived on the chemistry between its protagonists. If Peter’s personal family drama had been addressed in the first film, it would have taken the time to develop the relationships between the characters on the team.

In addition to harming the plot and themes of Guardians of the Galaxy , J’son would also limit the character relationships in his sequel. Also, James Gunn correctly decided to choose a different father for Star-Lord among Marvel’s cosmic characters, as J’son isn’t that well known.

With such a short history, it’s been crucial for the Guardians to find the right chemistry for their MCU incarnation. The first two Guardians films did this quite effectively, and the third should do the same.

