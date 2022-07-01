Poco X4 GT discounted on AliExpress; check out

The recently released Poco X4 GT is a mid-range smartphone aimed at fans of mobile games. The model delivers powerful hardware, but at a more affordable price than other gaming smartphones.

In view of the expansion of the mobile gamer segment, the Chinese Xiaomi created the line of intermediate devices to run popular and competitive games, which require greater processing power, in a more fluid way.

The new device has a 6.6-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, essential for gamers looking to have fun with minimal gaming losses.

With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip, the smartphone has up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Its battery is 5,080 mAh, which will not let the user down during matches in competitive games.

The Poco X4 GT has a triple camera array, with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera is 20 MP.

On AliExpress, the smartphone has a special launch offer, with 33% off and shipping nationwide.

Click here to check out the promotion