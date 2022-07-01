Positivo launches keyboard with numeric password for smart lock

Positivo Casa Inteligente launched this Thursday (30) the Smart Keypad, an accessory that works together with the Smart Lock, launched at the beginning of the month. The new device is a smart numeric keypad wireless that allows you to control the opening of the doors. Now available for purchase, its suggested price is R$449, while the lock costs R$1,199.

The Smart Keypad connects to Smart Lock via Bluetooth and promises simple installation. It features a metallic gray finish and the predominant black color, being built with aluminum and polycarbonate.

The company informs that the device has a one-year warranty and comes with a power supply (for charging) and battery to work, as it does not require a direct connection to power for this. The product also comes with double-sided fastening tape.

To perform the installation, the user simply needs to fix the Smart Keypad outside the house and use the Positivo Casa Inteligente application to pair it with the lock. It is also possible to create and manage access passwords.

For accustomed users

The company also mentions that the new product was designed for users who already use digital locks, but also to offer a third opening option — the other two being the cell phone and the physical key.

“Among the main features of this release are the generation of one-time, permanent or dynamic passwords, in addition to registering different users and linking to several doors from the same device, as long as they all have Smart Lock installed”, says José Ricardo Tobias, responsible for Positivo Casa Inteligente.