Posts deceive by associating Caixa adviser to cases of sexual harassment

The image of Maria Rita Serrano, employee representative on Caixa Econômica Federal’s Board of Directors, is used deceptively in social media posts to claim that she was one of the women who denounced the bank’s former president, Pedro Guimarães, for sexual harassment (see here). In an interview with the newspaper The globeshe said that the executive tried to intimidate her on the board, but did not make any allegations of a sexual nature.

Posts with the misleading claim totaled at least 12,000 shares on Facebook this Friday (1st).

Think of a mix between Gisele Bündchen and Angelina Jolie, it is! This is the beautiful, exuberant and irresistible woman that ex-president Pedro Guimarães ‘harassed’.



Post deceives by associating Rita Serrano with allegations of sexual harassment against Pedro Guimarães, former president of Caixa Econômica Federal. Photo: To the facts

A photo of the workers’ representative on the Caixa Econômica Federal Board of Directors, Maria Rita Serrano, has been shared on social media with the false caption that she would have denounced the bank’s former president, Pedro Guimarães, for sexual harassment.

On Tuesday (28), report published by the website metropolises revealed that a group of women had reported Guimarães to the bank’s Ombudsman for cases of sexual harassment. The report did not reveal the names of the whistleblowers. The next day, the newspaper The globe published an interview with Serrano, in which she claims that the former president of the bank tried to intimidate her at board meetings, which take place once a month. In one of the episodes, the then president of the bank would have raised his voice and knocked on the table. She did not report being a victim of sexual harassment.

Serrano stated that, until then, no formal complaint or internal investigation process on the case had been submitted to Caixa’s Board of Directors. She claimed that she knew about rumors, but that there was no evidence. Despite this, she stated that cases of moral harassment would have been constant during Guimarães’ administration.

Elected by Caixa employees, Serrano is the only woman on the Board of Directors of Caixa Econômica Federal. On Wednesday (29), she asked the president of the council, Rogério Bimbi, to open a process of investigation and accountability of Guimarães and others possible involved in the case. The allegations of harassment are being investigated, in secrecy, by the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) of the Federal District. In a note to to the factsthe prosecution said it could not provide information.

Pedro Guimarães took over Caixa at the beginning of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and resigned from the public bank on Wednesday. In a letter, he denied the allegations and highlighted achievements during his administration.

THE Agency Magnifying Glass also checked this misinformation.

