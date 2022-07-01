Premieres of the Week (27/06 – 03/07): What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video and More

Friday is the opening day of the week. So if you still don’t know what to watch this weekend, which promises to be very cold, come see the list we prepared for you.

NETFLIX

Two Friends and an Alien Menace (Film)

An alien invasion interrupts a bachelor party. Good thing two childhood friends are ready to fight back… with laser guns!

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Class (Stand Up Special)

After 2016’s Lower Classy, ​​Cristela Alonzo is back with another comedy special on Netflix, Middle Class. With more money and a huge smile to show her new teeth, Cristela is living the American dream. Always funny, she talks about the joy of her early forties, her first gynecological appointment, and the importance of family. Cristela Alonzo: Middle Class premieres on Netflix worldwide on June 28, 2022.

Yuri Marçal: Ledo Engano (Stand Up Special)

Comedian Yuri Marçal doesn’t mince words: in this special, he talks about family, race, religion and tells the details of an online beef.

Upshaw family

Mechanic Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), head of a middle-class black family in the US, does everything he can to give a good life to his wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and their son. couple (Jermelle Simon), not to mention the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he had with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis). Also, he has to put up with his sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes) and try to figure out the way to achieve success. Despite everything, the family is determined to move forward, always together. In part 1 of season 2, the Upshaws will continue to go through the ups and downs of life, with new loves, old crushes and life changes, with the hints of love and drama that spice up everyday family life.

FIRST VIDEO

Words on the Bathroom Walls (Film)

Charlie Plummer plays Adam, a young man diagnosed with a mental illness who finds in love the strength to follow his dreams.

Fantasy Island (Film)

Fantasy Island, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke (Michael Peña) fulfills the secret dreams of his lucky guests at a luxurious, remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests must unravel the island’s mystery to escape alive. The film stars Maggie Q. Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Jimmy O. Yang, and Ryan Hansen.

STAR+

Bad Hair (Film)

In this horror satire, an ambitious woman manages to succeed in the world obsessed with music TV images after changing her hair style. However, her career comes at a cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own.

NETMOVIES

eHero (Movie)

After being recruited to enter the top video game leagues, Tyler has to deal with a different world than he’s used to, facing new opponents as well as his inner demons.

Heroes of the Air (Movie)

In one of the most dangerous missions of World War II, an American B-17 pilot volunteers to take the wheel of a captured Messerschmidt 109 on a daring flight through the heart of Germany to try to prevent the people of London from being bombed. This film tells the story of an incredible pilot and his brother, who is also a military man, from the moment they dream of conquering the sky, to the dark days of January 1945.

My Eternal First Love (Movie)

Paul is an independent and adventurous photographer who meets his first love, Anna, in a busy Filipino market. The traveler’s passion reignites, which stirs up his principles about relationships, religion and morality, making him, for a moment, put aside his conflicting convictions and surrender. The night they spend together will change everything he thinks about love and life.

Age of Dragons (Film)

An adaptation of the classic novel Moby Dick by Herman Melville. In a medieval kingdom where Captain Ahab and his crew hunt dragons for fuel, charismatic harpooner Ishmael and his friend Queequeeg join the journey. As the beautiful Rachel, Ahab’s adopted daughter, leads the hunt, the captain remains obsessed with revenge against a great White Dragon that slaughtered his family when he was just a boy, leading the crew into increasingly dark paths. When they reach the dragon’s lair, Ahab’s secrets are revealed, and Rachel must choose between helping him on his quest or fleeing to a new life with Ishmael.

Ploddy (Movie)

In a severe autumn storm, the electricity in the city of Bodo is cut off. Ploddy the police car acts responsibly and pulls a new cable across the mountain against the wind so the city can have power and heat again. But when the job is done, Ploddy is hit by a powerful electric shock.

Have I already chosen what to watch? Stay tuned that every Friday has the premieres for you.