Prime Video reveals teaser trailer and official poster for ‘Paper Girls’

O Prime Video announced on Wednesday (29) the teaser trailer and official poster for the new teen adventure science fiction series “Paper Girls”. The season’s eight episodes will launch exclusively on the streaming platform on July 29 in more than 240 countries and territories.

Check out the posters:

Based on comics written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang, “Paper Girls” is a personal journey portrayed through the eyes of four girls, played by the protagonists Camryn Jones (“Tiffany Quilkin”), Riley Lai Nelet (“Erin Tieng”), Sofia Rosinsky (“Mac Coyle”) and Fine Strazza (“KJ Brandman”). Ali Wong also stars as the adult version of Erin, with Nate Corddry like Larry and Adina Porter as Prioress.

In the wee hours of the morning after Halloween 1988, four newspaper delivery girls – Erin, Mac, Tiffany and KJ – are on their delivery route when they are caught in the crossfire between warring time travelers, changing the course of their lives. forever. Transported to the future, these girls must find a way to return home to the past, a journey that will bring them face to face with the adult versions of themselves.

As they grapple with the fact that their futures are very different from what their 12-year-old selves imagined, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time travelers known as old watch, which banned time travel so they can remain in power. To survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other and themselves.

“Paper Girls” is from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, in association with Plan B. The series is produced by Christopher C. Rogers, Stephany Folsom, Christopher Cantwell, Brian K. Vaughan, Cliff Chiang, Steven Prinz and Plan B. The series was created for television by Folsom. The first season is directed by Mairzee Almas, Georgi Banks-Davies, Destiny Ekaragha and Karen Gaviola.

