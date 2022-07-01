Putin rejects Johnson’s claim that a woman did not invade Ukraine | World

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday rejected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s accusation that, had he been a woman, he would not have invaded Ukraine.

Speaking at a press conference in the early hours of Thursday during a visit to Turkmenistan, Putin pointed to former British leader Margaret Thatcher’s decision to send troops to the Falklands as a rebuttal of Johnson’s theory.

Johnson on Wednesday called Putin’s decision to launch what Moscow calls a “special military operation” against Ukraine a “perfect example of toxic masculinity” and scoffed at Putin’s macho stance.

In response, Putin told reporters: “I just want to remember the events of recent history, when Margaret Thatcher decided to launch military operations against Argentina for the Falkland Islands. Then a woman made the decision to launch military action.”

“So it’s not a fully accurate reference by the British prime minister to what’s happening today.”

The Russian leader criticized Britain’s decision 40 years ago to respond militarily to Argentina’s attempt to seize the sparsely populated British-administered islands in the South Atlantic.

“Where are the Falkland Islands and where is the UK?” asked Putin. “Thatcher’s actions were dictated by nothing less than imperial ambitions and (a desire to) confirm her imperial status.”

Moscow has repeatedly criticized Western military interventions in former Yugoslavia, Afghanistan and Iraq as examples of Western imperialism and hypocrisy.