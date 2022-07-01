Rage of the Titans | New version of the classic with Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson and Ralph Fiennes, directed by Louis Leterrier

Clash of the Titans, a new version of the epic classic, directed by Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk), and Sam Worthington (Terminator Salvation; Avatar), Academy Award® nominee Liam Neeson (Relentless Quest; Schindler’s List ) Oscar® nominee Ralph Fiennes (Harry Potter franchise; The English Patient) and Gemma Arterton (007 – Quantum of Solace) in the cast.

In ‘Wrath of the Titans’, the struggle for power pits men against kings, and kings against gods. But the ongoing war between the gods is enough to destroy the world. Born of a god but raised as a man, Perseus (SAM WORTHINGTON) finds himself helpless to save his family from annihilation by Hades (RALPH FIENNES), the vengeful god of the realm of the dead. With nothing to lose, Perseus volunteers to lead the dangerous mission to defeat Hades, before he manages to obtain power from Zeus (LIAM NEESON) and install hell on Earth. Leading a band of warriors, Perseus sets out on a risky journey into the depths of forbidden worlds. Fighting vicious demons and terrifying monsters, he can only survive if he accepts his power as a god, defies fate and creates his own destiny.

Wrath of the Titans was released on May 21, 2010 in theaters.

Wrath of the Titans trailer featuring The Bird And The Worm soundtrack by The Used