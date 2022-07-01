Ranking of the most powerful group members

Sparrow Academy is the new rival group of The Umbrella Academy and will fight toe-to-toe with our misfit heroes.

In this list, we will rank the powers of each of the members, from the weakest to the strongest. Check out:

7th PLACE – ALPHONSO HARGREEVES (NUMBER 4)

In seventh place we have Alphonso (Jake Epstein), one of the most bizarre characters in the group and who has a very peculiar power: he absorbs the blows of his opponents, returning attacks as if it were a mirror.

As much as his skills are remarkable, Alphonso is not so good at fighting, and his powers only work when it suits them, which makes the Number 4’s chances of being a great threat difficult.

6th PLACE – FEI HARGREEVES (NUMBER 3)

Sixth, we have Fei (Britne Oldford), who can release crazed crows from her back, much stronger than normal birds.

Number 3 is quite menacing, but her brothers are even more powerful, so she only occupies second-to-last place here, which demonstrates the level of enemies in the new season.

5th PLACE – JAYME HARGREEVES (NUMBER 6)

In fifth we have Jayme (Cazzie David), the most unsympathetic of The Sparrow Academy group. She has a very peculiar power, with her fangs, the antagonist can spit a poison that creates illusions in her opponents, leaving them in a kind of trance, completely defenseless.

Combined with her hand-to-hand combat skills, Jayme is a sneaky enemy that our heroes must be very eye-popping to face.

4TH PLACE – MARCUS HARGREEVES (NUMBER 1)

The Number One and leader of Sparrow Academy, Marcus (Justin Cornwell), has the same powers as Luther (Tom Hopper), Umbrella Academy’s Number One, i.e. super strength.

However, unlike the good guys, Marcus has an unparalleled intelligence, as well as being faster and tougher than his counterpart, rising significantly in the rankings as one of the most powerful members of the antagonist team.

3rd PLACE – SLOANE HARGREEVES (NUMBER 5)

sloane (Genesis Rodriguez) is Number 5 and one of the sweetest of the team, not quite a villain. The Sparrow Academy member has telekinesis powers, being able to make anyone be thrown. We still don’t know the extent of her powers, but she is very reminiscent of Jean Gray us X-Men.

2nd PLACE – BEN HARGREEVES (NUMBER 2)

Secondly, Number 2, who was once Number 6 in another reality. we are talking about Ben Hargreeves (Justin H. Min), who became an unscrupulous man at Sparrow Academy.

Like his counterpart, Ben can summon demonic tentacles from his body, causing massive damage wherever he goes.

1st PLACE – CHRISTOPHER HARGREEVES (NUMBER 7)

Finally, the owner of the place and the weirdest guy in all of Sparrow Academy, Christophera floating cube, which has a lot of power in its hands, or corners, we can’t explain.

He can paralyze, release frost and heat rays, in addition to having a lot of resistance to physical attacks, being the most relentless opponent on the team, causing fear even among his brothers.

