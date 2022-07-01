Raspberry Pi 3 for companies passes Anatel and can now be sold Brazil – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

O Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ It’s a very versatile computer. With that in mind, the NComputing developed a thin client for companies focused on virtual environments, such as Windows 365, to reduce operating costs. And the good news is that the device has just been approved by the Anatel for sale in Brazil.

RX-RDP+, based on the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, is a thin client for businesses (Image: Handout/NComputing)

The device identified by the model RX-RDP+ received the seal of approval this Tuesday (28). According to Anatel’s documentation accessed by technoblog, the computer is manufactured by NComputing. The approval process was requested by ACC Indústria e Comércio de Informática Ltda.

The technical compliance certificate gives further details. This is the case of a manufacturing unit located in Seoul, South Korea. The agency’s files also contain a manual, which indicates a power port with the microUSB standard and HDMI, audio (3.5 mm) connectors for a network cable and four USB 2.0 ports.

RX-RDP+ homologation certificate (Image: Reproduction/Tecnoblog)

Raspberry Pi 3 for Business Focuses on Virtualization

The manual also provides a step-by-step guide to configuring a user for virtualization via Microsoft RDS. After all, this is one of the highlights of the thin client, according to the NComputing website: “Next generation thin client project for Microsoft Windows 365, AVD, RDS, VERDE VDI & PC Remote Access and vSPACE PRO Desktop Virtualization”.

The product page gives further details. The brand reported that the “cloud ready” computer is “built on the Raspberry Pi 3+ platform for optimal performance and value.” Other characteristics are highlighted, such as low initial cost, economical energy consumption and safety.

In other words: it is a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ for corporate use. The device, it should be noted, tends to guarantee an advantage to companies that want to reduce costs when purchasing equipment. In addition, companies gain versatility, as the PC is very small and portable.

Oh, and speaking of the physical aspects, the RX-RDP+ still has a VESA mounting kit. In this way, it is possible to clip it behind the monitor, so that the user has even more space on the table when working. The manual also cites the website of a Brazilian company, identified as Postech Network & IT, which focuses on “virtualization of high-performance, more affordable desktops”.

The site, by the way, also bears the seal “by NComputing”, indicating that Postech is the company’s official partner in Brazil.

RX-RDP+ appears on the website of a Brazilian company (Image: Reproduction/Tecnoblog)

price and availability

Despite the approval, there is still no release forecast in Brazil.

The “pure” Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, on the other hand, was unveiled in 2018 and can be found for sale in Brazilian commerce and in other countries.

Collaborated: Everton Favretto