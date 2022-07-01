Reaction with various emojis can be used within WhatsApp

All messenger users can now experience emoji reaction. Just hold the message you want to react to and choose one of 6 emojis available. However, WhatsApp decided to release the possibility of interacting with much more faces and symbols in its beta version.

See too: WhatsApp launches new feature that prioritizes user anonymity

This is a very interesting way that was already applied within Instagram, for example.

WhatsApp starts releasing more emojis for reaction

If the plans come to fruition, it will be possible to react to messages using any emoji. This means that even banned emojis can be used by everyone using the messaging platform.

The information came from the website specialized in WhatsApp news, WABetaInfo. According to the text, the new tool that allows you to react with banned emojis was detected in the beta version of the application. Thus, only official platform testers will be able to access the feature at this time.

It is worth noting that the feature still under development was noticed in the desktop version of WhatsApp and iOS operating systems. Today, only 6 types of common emojis can be used to react to messages. However, any existing emoji can be used for the same purpose, even banned emojis.

When reacting to a message, the user will have the complete list of the famous faces and icons available in the navigation. This is a request from users who seek greater freedom on chat platforms and social networks.

When will the definitive version be released?

Although it is already active, only beta users can try it. WhatsApp has not yet announced when the novelty will become active for all registered users on the platform.

What is known is that development is advanced and already has final screens. Generally, when information is within the same stage, it is because it takes little time to be officially released.

This is one more of the news that WhatsApp is preparing for its fans. The platform is one of the most offering new features over time, and this has already become something to be expected. Very soon, even banned emojis can be used in message reactions within the most used messenger in Brazil.