Refrigerators sold in Brazil get a new energy efficiency label from Inmetro | Economy

Starting this Friday (1st), all refrigerators sold in the Brazilian market must contain the new Electric Energy Conservation Label (Ence) from the National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology (Inmetro), which classifies the energy efficiency of refrigerators. .

The new label is mandatory for refrigerators produced both in Brazil and imported. The stores will have a period of one year to sell the entire stock of refrigerators that still have the old label.

The main differences from the old model to the new Ence are the inclusion of new energy consumption classification subclasses and the presence of a QR Code. Through the virtual code, the consumer can access the status of the refrigerator’s registration, whether active, inactive, suspended or cancelled.

“The QR code will become an increasingly important tool in the consumer’s interaction with the label, giving him a series of information that can help him in the decision to buy the most energy efficient equipment and, obviously, cheaper in terms of consumption. ”, highlighted Inmetro.

The agency emphasized that the team from the Division of Verification and Scientific Technical Studies (Divet) is working on expanding the use of the tool “so that it becomes more robust in terms of information”.

The new classifications present in the new model are A+++, A++ and A, which indicate the models that consume, respectively, 30%, 20% and 10% less energy than the traditional “A”.